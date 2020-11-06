Mailbag: Philomath hasn't increased taxes

We recently received our property tax statement.

As we are talking about property taxes in Philomath, I will explain them as a city of Philomath resident. This will apply to all by replacing with your entities and types.

In 1997, Oregon citizens passed property tax reform. The tax rate was frozen for all existing property taxing entities. Property values are not allowed to increase more than 3% per year. For Philomath, these are Linn-Benton Community College, Linn Benton Lincoln Education Service District, Philomath School District, Benton County, the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, the city of Philomath, city of Philomath Urban Renewal and Philomath Fire and Rescue.

Non-education entity’s tax rates cannot add up to more than $10 per thousand. The local options for operating expenses, and bonds for construction projects, and the tax rates have been approved by citizen vote of each entity. For Philomath, these are Philomath SD LO 2018, Benton County LO 2018, Bond LBCC, Bond Philomath SD 2010 and Philomath Fire and Rescue Bond.