Mailbag: Pfizer, Moderna raise their prices

I see that Pfizer and Moderna are raising the prices of their vaccines, now that the Delta variant is encouraging more people to get the shot.
Pfizer is raising its price nearly 25%, Modena by 10%.
“Capitalism never fails not to surprise,” tweeted New Yorker writer John Cassidy.
And yet we trust capitalist companies with our health every day in the U.S. Like Pfizer and Moderna, health insurance companies care more about their profits than about our health. It is way past time that the U.S. joined the rest of the developed world and provided secure and affordable health care to all its people.
Jo Alexander
Corvallis