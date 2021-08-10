Mailbag: Pfizer, Moderna raise their prices

I see that Pfizer and Moderna are raising the prices of their vaccines, now that the Delta variant is encouraging more people to get the shot.

And yet we trust capitalist companies with our health every day in the U.S. Like Pfizer and Moderna, health insurance companies care more about their profits than about our health. It is way past time that the U.S. joined the rest of the developed world and provided secure and affordable health care to all its people.