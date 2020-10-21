Mailbag: Peter DeFazio has worked for us

I am a 30-year resident of the Fourth U.S. Congressional District.
I watched a Seahawks football game this fall in which there were about five ads against Peter DeFazio. These ads were short on substance but featured name-calling, a hallmark of the Trump administration. How does the Republican candidate afford these expensive ads? Money from outside Oregon.
Peter DeFazio has been a steady, independent voice for Oregonians. He has worked to support our ports, our forests, our Social Security, our health care and, this year, our recovery from the horrendous fires.
Please vote for Peter DeFazio.
Rose Christianson
Corvallis
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!