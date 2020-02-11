Mailbag: Persuade if you can; don't try to coerce

My Jan. 10 letter explained that coercive universal health care programs that force unwilling individuals to provide financial support, e.g., are unacceptable in a free society. An irrational/evil claim of superiority is required to control another, so we are absolutely entitled to freedom from such control (we possess “negative liberty”).

Three local progressives authored letters purporting to refute this irrefutable logic. Dianne Farrell (Jan. 19), John Goodwin (Jan. 22), and Chinh Le (Jan. 24) failed abysmally in addressing my central “superiority” argument. Only John Goodwin tried, but his logic was faulty. He denied that a claim of superiority is needed for one group to control another. It’s a matter of “authority and accountability,” he said. That, of course, is authority of his group over the liberty-defending group. That, of course, is his group holding the liberty-defending group accountable to standards they impose. This is absolutely an unjustifiable claim of superiority!

Progressives insanely believe that a mere claim of positive effect is sufficient to justify violation of liberty. Just as it is depraved to take a life by claiming positive effect, it is depraved to violate liberty. To violate liberty is to enslave.

