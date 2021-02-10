Mailbag: Perkins should do charitable giving

I think Joe Rae Perkins should take up charitable giving. She seems to have enough wealth to throw at her repeated political campaigns.

I’m not suggesting that she work for a charity. Oh, she would be OK stuffing care packages. But not actually working on a charitable cause.

A few years ago Joe Rae ran for Albany’s mayor. Sharon Konopa was the current mayor and willing to serve again. They debated each other. Joe Rae felt that we should have more concern for homeless, commenting that they were creative with the signs that they made for begging for money. As I remember the incident, the room went quiet. A few people stood up and left.