Mailbag: Perkins believes election was stolen

Jo Rae Perkins admits she was part of the insurrectionist mob that stormed the Capitol in Washington, D.C., but claims she was not part of the invasion of the building, “but she apparently came close.”

The only reason she gave for not entering the building was a fear for her own safety. Forget about the safety of others, including police and members of Congress. Forget about the illegality of what she was doing.

And we are to believe her as she makes the verifiably false claim that antifa is to blame. Apparently, she is so caught up in the QAnon conspiracy that she does not know that antifa is not an organization, just a loose collection of individuals who oppose rightwing extremists who feed off conspiracy theories like that of QAnon.

She admits she went to Washington, D.C., at the invitation of the president with the intention of expressing her opposition to the certification of the Electoral College vote. She apparently believed the fabrication that the election had been stolen and should be overturned. She, therefore, supported the insurrection we saw unfold on Jan. 6. That could be an act of treason at worst, or antidemocratic at best.