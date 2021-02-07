Mailbag: Perkins' behavior speaks volumes

Thank you to the Albany and Linn County politicians who have expressed concern about Jo Rae Perkins being at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

I appreciate your discussions about whether this is appropriate for a person representing the city of Albany in any capacity. This is what I know to be true: She was at a protest where anti-Semitic symbols were widely displayed. She was at a protest where the Confederate flag was being displayed and walked through the White House. She was at a protest where there were many self-described racists and white supremacists.

I as an individual cannot condone that. While she is free to express her opinion, her behavior in being with that crowd speaks volumes as to her beliefs and stance. This is the truth: If you are in that crowd, you are with that crowd. Simple as that. Is this what we want Albany to support?

Therese Waterhous

Albany

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0