Mailbag: Perhaps we should number schools

Black Lives Matter is an important movement toward correcting current civil liberty problems.
But in my opinion, removing tributes (school names, county names, street names, etc.) to individuals who were instrumental in building our country because centuries ago they advocated practices that today we find abhorrent is not desirable. Perhaps the best way to way to identify schools is to number them.
Tom Yates
Corvallis
