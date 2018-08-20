Thank you Mike, for the best laugh I have had in many years. I laughed for hours over your latest edition on stopping comments at the website. It's not often we get such a perfect example of liberal hypocrisy, but this last week could be called a real win for all of us readers.
You start with a passionate letter on freedom of the press, joining 350 of your brother newspapers expressing how important free speech is and the First Amendment being an important right. Then you follow it up like many in the media are doing and say you are shutting down the comments of your readers. That is hilarious and as hypocritical as can be and it really makes me wonder who is writing your comedy for you.
So you guys can't figure out how to hold anonymous commentors accountable for what they say so you shut down everyone. So the leftist papers and leftist folks like Facebook and Twitter are shutting down what they don't want people to read. Yeah, the left accuses you of something they are already doing so when they accused Trump of shutting down free speech it was to hide what the left is doing against our free speech.
If you guys really wanted all sides to be heard then take the anonymous Antifa mask off of all commentors and hold all accountable in a public forum for their words. Put a name on who the words come from.
James Farmer
Albany (Aug. 18)