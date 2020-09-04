 Skip to main content
Mailbag: Perception creation and manipulation vs. reality

I'm hearing all this goofy nonsense attempting to create the perception that the Post Office won't be able to handle the load if the whole country turns to mail in ballots.

I have a question about that. Have we forgotten the tsunami of Christmas cards that the Post Office handles every Christmas?

Seems to me that, compared to Christmas, mail in balloting won't even make a little snack for the Post Office.

Bill Halsey

Albany

