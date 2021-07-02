Mailbag: People with autism want to be included

There’s been much fuss and much progress over the past several years — particularly since the start of 2020 — of diversity and inclusion based on race, sex, sexual orientation and identity, religion and similar factors.

This has produced results that, on the whole, are great progress for America.

But little has been made of neurodiversity. I doubt that most readers even know what the word means: inclusion and acceptance of people with Autism Spectrum Disorder. It’s a very real issue.

I wish I had space to enumerate the 15 autistic Americans over the past 18 months who were assaulted, crippled or, most often, killed by police or family members — people they relied on and trusted. Linden Cameron, Isaias Cervantes and Preston Wolf are the most notable.

As an autistic almost-senior, nearly all of my interactions with Corvallis police have been positive. But I do become fearful when walking in other cities.

I wish I had space to explain why the average lifespan of a person on the spectrum is 36, and how the prejudice we face happens at home as well as outside.