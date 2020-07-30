Mailbag: People who live in White Houses...

Return to homepage ×
Pardon me, but people who live in White Houses should not throw dirty Stones!
And worse yet, he who is guilty should not cast the first Stone!
Marjorie Spletstoser
Shedd
