Mailbag: People need more economic support

I would urge Sens. Merkley and Wyden to support the Monthly Economic Crisis Support Act, which would give the people $2,000 a month for the duration of this crisis. We don't have enough tests, slowly we're going to run out of PPE and with more people going out to protest, things are getting more and more dicey each day.

People are getting price-gouged and while we are reporting it, nothing's really being done on the ground. Everything is in a panic, whether or not people take it seriously or believe it's a hoax, and we are having a really hard time.

I appreciate everything our senators have done for us so far, but now they need to support this bill. This is a pandemic, and this is something that needs to be done in order to ensure the survival of as many Americans as possible — not just the few who can afford to actually stay home.

Underprivileged families need this so they can get what they need to survive. This is why we needed UBI, Medicare for All, and tuition-free online learning years ago, and it shouldn't have taken 50,000+ American deaths to get there.

Evelina Fuentes-Owens

Albany

