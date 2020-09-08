Mailbag: People jumped to conclusion

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Let’s please take a moment to assess the accusations of racism against the police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, related to the Jacob Blake shooting.

Too many people across this great country automatically jumped to the conclusion that this was a racially motivated shooting. We don’t know that for sure, as the investigation is ongoing. Few details related to the shooting have yet to be released. Let us remember: Police were called to the scene because Mr. Blake was committing a crime (violating a restraining order) and has multiple other charges pending against him.

He also did not comply with orders from police to stop. He is a criminal and that needs to be remembered! Police have a tough enough job as it is, and we need to support and back them. I for one am sick of all the violence related to these shootings, and the stress this is putting on our men and women in blue.

Not all shootings are motivated by race as is the case in the Floyd shooting. All of the pro athletes who are refusing to play, practice, etc. in protest are adding fuel to this fire when it is not necessary. I’m not saying racism doesn’t exist, because it does, but please let’s not make every perceived slight about race.