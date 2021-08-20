Mailbag: People have no regard for others

Shame on the thieves that prey on the elderly in our low-income senior community!

For years, the residents of Samaritan Village have worked to support their own transportation needs, including the bus, the van, the driver, insurance, repairs, etc. Sometime between July 15 and Aug. 10, some unscrupulous individual(s) cut out and removed the catalytic converter from the bus as it was parked in our lot on 35th Street.

A police report has been filed, but our transportation fund will take a hit. Replacing the converter will cost approximately $1,400; fortunately, the insurance deductible is $500.

Our income supporting the transportation fund comes from ticket sales to residents to go to appointments, get groceries and pick up prescriptions — and from donations. We had to cancel our main fundraiser (the November Faire) last year due to COVID-19, and it looks like it will be canceled this year too. With limitations put on ridership due to COVID and this unexpected expense, our funds are dwindling away.

It is heartbreaking that there are people in and around our community who have no regard for the hardships others face.

Diane Kinman, Chair, Samaritan Village Transportation Committee

Corvallis

