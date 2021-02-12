Mailbag: People are sick of biased journalism

Have the people in charge of the DH and GT lost all touch with reality?

You have consistently alienated what would potentially be half of your market by routinely publishing liberally biased articles and pushing nearly 100% liberally biased editorials.

Your current attack on Jo Rae Perkins is another poor example of decision-making ability when choosing what to publish. Many in the community voted for Mrs. Perkins and don’t believe her presence in D.C. had anything to do with her leadership abilities.

Further, the majority of us have already noted the protests in D.C. were planned well in advance and were orchestrated in a fashion to blame conservative leaders and conservatives. Mrs. Perkins played no role in the orchestration of the protests or riot.

It would benefit your bottom line if you would hire someone with enough sense to understand people are sick of biased journalism and one-sided attacks on conservatives.

James Andrews

Tangent

