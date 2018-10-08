In reply to Ken England's opinion (Mailbag, Oct. 4):
Ken, folks are waking up to what's going on in politics and most of them are seeing the truth like never before. People with any character at all see that innocent until proven guilty is what this country was built on. Seeing character used as a weapon to destroy good people has shocked the nation into the realization that they too can be brutalized by this behavior. They fear for themselves and their families when people in our government abuse the process the country was built on.
It's not surprising that Kavanaugh was attacked with lies and deceit, actually it's what we now expect. We expect it because a sitting POTUS has been framed with a phony dossier by the same folks. The very idea that Kavanaugh shouldn't fight back against the lies is un-American, but no matter what he did the spin of it would be to make him unqualified. People see that.
James Farmer
Albany (Oct. 7)