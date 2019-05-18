An event occurred in Albany last week that had no press coverage but attracted a packed house in the large meeting room at Albany Public Library. It was the occasion of the Annual Peace Awards given by Albany Peace Seekers for students from the three Albany public high schools.
Between 30 and 40 students beamed, as their proud parents watched as each shared the things they do to make their schools and the community a happier, congenial place; such as volunteering in community events at churches and events for homeless and other disadvantaged people and in school; such as befriending a fellow student who is being bullied.
The Peace Seekers will be giving four cash scholarships to students at their respective school awards ceremonies later this month. The selected students have each done above and beyond the usual in their various activities.
Albany Peace Seekers invites anyone to join that has an interest in working for peace and justice in the greater Albany community and extending out into the world.
Larry Eby
Albany (May 19)