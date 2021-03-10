Mailbag: Peace on earth, goodwill to all

In the Feb. 28 issue of the Albany Democrat-Herald, Mr. Cox wondered where I had been for the last four years.

From 2017 to 2019, I was in Ukraine twice and took three trips to Belize.

As a trained social scientist and political junkie, I watched our country rapidly decline under the 45th president, and sink to its lowest point in our 200-plus year history.

I am 71, a disabled Vietnam combat Marine who is sickened by the fascism, white supremacy and Nazi lovers in the current Republican Party both locally and nationally.

I would imagine Mr. Cox and me have different values. For me, it is not how much money I have (trust me, it is not a lot, but enough ) or how new my car is, but more about how clean my environment is, how our children are being educated, how my neighbor is doing.

I always tell my son that I want to leave him a better place than I found, and if DT had been successful in his attempt to overthrow the results of the 2020 election, I would have failed.

So now I watch the far-right Republicans twist their fates in which way the wind blows and I would laugh if it wasn’t so sad.