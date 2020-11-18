Mailbag: Peace of mind is stress relief

It is universally acknowledged that stress management plays a major part in health maintenance.

As we see people grappling with the stress of the pandemic, the election, mounting monthly bills for food, medicine and rent, I am reminded of Obama’s mother; sick and dying of ovarian cancer, she sat in bed amidst a mountain of unpaid medical bills. That stress surely exacerbated her condition.

A universal health care system would go a long way toward eliminating stress from the lives of thousands. Why do we continue to couple employment with benefits? Why do we continue to enrich insurance companies and Big Pharma?

People who live in all other industrialized countries do not have to choose between food and medicine, between the wrong job with health benefits and the right job without. Those caught in the grip of the pandemic or flu would not have to agonize over how a hospital stay might bankrupt them. It is important to recognize here that insurance as it now stands does not guarantee tranquility.

Peace of mind. Now that is stress relief and the greatest sustainer of health. Knowing you are covered for future illness or injury allows you to sleep at night.

Urge your elected officials to back universal health care. You will be reducing stress for all.