With all the furor about Trump's peace initiatives with North Korea and now Russia, I think it may be well to keep in mind that the military-industrial complex Eisenhower warned us about now includes the media, since many of the same people groups own or sit on the boards of these inter-related companies.
If peace were to break out from Trump's efforts (although the man disgusts me), those military subcontractors would lose a lot of money. They must have war to have profits, so their associated media will complain a lot about Trump's efforts to reduce tensions with our enemies.
Peace is made by negotiating with enemies, not by joining your friends in criticizing, ostracizing and punishing those enemies. Hate cannot cast out hate; only love (or respectful negotiation) can do that.
June Forsyth Kenagy
Albany (July 18)
