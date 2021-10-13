Mailbag: PE teachers ask public for help

Linus Pauling Middle School physical education teachers need your help.
Please understand that we don’t want to be the ones to tell you not to exercise; it’s literally our job to get kids moving and, we love our jobs. But almost daily we must ask you to leave the outside PE area at LPMS. It’s awkward and, once in a while, confrontational; no one goes away feeling good about it.
So please note: LPMS is a closed campus 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and after school, LPMS sports have first priority on all fields. Thank you for helping us out.
Laura Carpenter
Corvallis