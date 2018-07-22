In response to Mr. Ronald Scheele (Mailbag, July 18: "Against the ideals of social media"):
When I think of Cambridge Analytica, Gucifer 2.0, Russian meddling and the deepening divide between American Citizens, it seems we are paying too high a price so that Facebook can be "free."
David Paul Bayles
Philomath (July 18)
Facebook is worth .. ZERO
Total waste of time and internet
