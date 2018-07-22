Subscribe for 17¢ / day

In response to Mr. Ronald Scheele (Mailbag, July 18: "Against the ideals of social media"):

When I think of Cambridge Analytica, Gucifer 2.0, Russian meddling and the deepening divide between American Citizens, it seems we are paying too high a price so that Facebook can be "free."

David Paul Bayles

Philomath (July 18)

