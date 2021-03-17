Mailbag: Paying them to destroy our lives

Regarding what our government leaders are doing in Washington, DC, I fear for my country.

What I am seeing now is a disbanding of reason. The politicians who believe they are representing the people lie to us, cheat, slander, debase — all for their own ends, regardless of the damage they are doing to this country.

Many of you will have no idea of what I am writing about, and for that I am sorry for you. I am not a negative person. I do not rely only on mainstream media for information. I watch, I learn, I look deeper for answers. I do not suffer fools. Who I see running our country now is nothing but that. It scares me and it should scare you too.

Our country is going through some very trying times and the politicians are out of touch with reality. They are living in a bubble and have no idea how the average working person lives. Yet they are the experts who decide how we should live our lives. The politicians are creating chaos and treating us like sheep, and unfortunately we are paying them to destroy our lives.

Dennis Macrina

Albany

