Mailbag: Pathetic loser has been fired

To use a phrase from your TV game show “The Apprentice,” you’re fired, Trump!

For once in your pathetic life, show a bit of New York class and leave without all this ballyhoo of a recount that won’t do much. You’re just being a pouty rich kid who can’t have his way. Leave the keys to the White House on the kitchen counter for Biden. You are really, really testing my patience as being a supporter. In my opinion, you’re a pathetic loser!

James Engel

Albany

