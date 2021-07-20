Mailbag: Passage of time, history and water

In 1946, a demographer predicted that the population of India, 330 million at the time, would rise to 1 billion by the year 2000.

In that year, the population of the planet was somewhat over 2 billion. The demographer was mocked, and his paper was derided as preposterous. He was wrong. It happened in early 1997. The population of India currently is 1 billion more than it was in 1946, the year I was born.

In general, humans have difficulty comprehending the passage of time, whatever time is. If one thinks about it, although Martin Luther died in 1546, the Protestant Revolution is still going on, 400 years later.

The Vietnam War is ancient history to many, when, in fact, the Civil War is still going on. A few recent scholars have concluded the South actually has won the long game of the war, and is now consolidating its gains into Jim Crow Part 2.

Locally, at the start of the Civil War, the population of Corvallis was 620. It had been incorporated only three years earlier. The stagecoach from Portland to Sacramento finally made it through Corvallis. There are people still living whose grandparents were born at that time.