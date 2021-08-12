Mailbag: Pass the Corvallis Green New Deal

Corvallis’ geography makes it uniquely situated to become a major destination for climate refugees from fire-prone areas in Oregon and California.

Knowing this, the city should prepare to support vulnerable people recovering from severe trauma and seeking emergency housing. Unfortunately, Corvallis’ housing supply is already strained, and many people experience homelessness. The city reacts with criminalization and sends police with inadequate mental health training to clear camps.

As was seen in Chico, California, when climate refugees fleeing the Paradise fire first entered the community, they were welcomed with open arms. But as the initial wave of welcome faded and the full weight of the situation set in, the city began criminalizing them even more than before. Chico now stands out for its draconian crackdown on homelessness.

Corvallis needs a plan to support climate refugees before they get here so that we don’t react with fear and violence. We need more low-income housing and emergency housing options. The new Marys Annexation is a great place to prioritize dense affordable housing.