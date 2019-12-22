Mailbag: Parking tickets dampen season

I know it is considered a sacrilege to criticize downtown Albany, but I was sitting in Margin Coffee Shop on Second Street on Dec. 2, and outside was Albany's version of "Magnum, P.I." (sort of in cartoon-character-ish form) on the sidewalk on his "people mover" with its lights flashing. He was giving some poor soul (a downtown customer and parker) a parking ticket. "M.P.I." circled the car with his trusty smart phone, taking pictures as if surveying a murder scene. This process sure took the specialness out of relaxing with coffee at Margin Coffee. I went to the window and peered out at my vehicle to see if a telltale white envelope was under my windshield wipers. Nothing there. I must have parked within the parameters of the parking space. Good.
I happened to be reading the Downtown Association newsletter while having my coffee. Parkwise ("Magnum”'s employer) is housed with the Downtown Association. Newsletter said Albany's downtown Parkwise issued 140 citations and 50 warnings in November.
You have free articles remaining.
Beware, downtown parkers. 'Tis the season to be merry, but the enjoyment can be dampened by a parking ticket.
Mary Brock
Albany