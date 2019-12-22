Mailbag: Parking tickets dampen season

I know it is considered a sacrilege to criticize downtown Albany, but I was sitting in Margin Coffee Shop on Second Street on Dec. 2, and outside was Albany's version of "Magnum, P.I." (sort of in cartoon-character-ish form) on the sidewalk on his "people mover" with its lights flashing. He was giving some poor soul (a downtown customer and parker) a parking ticket. "M.P.I." circled the car with his trusty smart phone, taking pictures as if surveying a murder scene. This process sure took the specialness out of relaxing with coffee at Margin Coffee. I went to the window and peered out at my vehicle to see if a telltale white envelope was under my windshield wipers. Nothing there. I must have parked within the parameters of the parking space. Good.