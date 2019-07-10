Shame on you Albany! When a visitor from out of state gets this type of treatment from the city of Albany, why would they promote our city?
What I’m referring to is the letter from Jeff Baker published July 5 concerning a ticket he received for “back-in parking” at the carousel. Back-end parking is such a disaster (tried by Sisters, Oregon and they realized it was a disaster and redid their “idea,” which was not successful!
I thought Albany was trying to attract tourists. Why make everything so much harder when you pull these type of attitudes; a warning would have been sufficient. I hope this ticket is re-evaluated.
And, no: I do not know this visitor to Albany but was sorry this is how they were treated. I just think this was out of line but love the carousel.
Sherri Parker
Lebanon (July 5)