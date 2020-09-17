Mailbag: Park structures are eye-catching

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Is Takena Park prepping solutions for park use this winter? That’s my guess. Some structures that caught my eye, leading me to surmise what may be coming this fall.

As my beagle took me into the park this morning, I found two newly created cemented areas with picnic benches. But what stopped me and made me look up were the vaulted struts over both areas, supported by strong, colorful blue columns.

The metal columns and struts made me think that once the struts have a cover, those two spaces can be used for social-distancing visits in the rainy season. If that is the case, I give a shout-out to the city of Albany for thinking ahead and creating such an outdoor space.

I can see that structure allowing outside visiting a little past the warmer months. When my beagle leads me to the park again, I wonder what color the vaulted cover might be. I guess blue to match the poles, white to bring brightness, red for warmth and for the kids, or maybe green to blend with the trees. What color do you think the cover will be?

I’m voting for red for the kids!

Molly Miller

Albany

