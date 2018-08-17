In response to Mike McInally on why the press is not the enemy (Opinion, Aug. 16):
Great opinion, Mike, but I prefer a history I have lived over folks telling me a history we all have read.
When the Boston Globe put this effort together I thought it was really funny they put an army of newspapers together to tell us that they are not the enemy. Which brings us to the history I have lived, going from the newspapers being in control of who would be heard on the world stage or even the local stage changed with the Net. In the old days, the editors exerted the power of who would be heard and who wouldn't, what news we could read and what they wouldn't print.
Once the Net came along the world opened up, we could get our news without an editor making decisions as to what we can read. Plus, no longer could someone toss your opinion because it didn't fit the editorial agenda. Free speech really became free. Once the Net got here we could read all the news and form and share opinions being as informed as you wanted to be.
In today's world not a paper or news media has lost a bit of free speech and, really, I doubt the public would ever see you guys as the "enemy." I don't see you as friends because friends don't lie to you. It's not freedom of the press that is the problem, but accountability for what you say.
James Farmer
Albany (Aug. 16)