In reply to your invitation to Trump (Opinion, Aug. 24):
In all honesty I wouldn't expect Trump to accept an invitation by any of the 350 papers that accused him of being against free speech. We have had over 20 months of "yellow journalism" that was full of scandal mongering, sensationalism and exaggeration that he calls "fake news." It doesn't make sense to honor folks with a visit that dishonor journalism.
The constant letters that insult the POTUS in the opinion pages of the Gazette-Times and to a lesser degree in the ADH pretty much tells you what the editorial staff thinks, and it doesn't fit people who would invite you to a peaceful event. If you think about it, Trump calls you the enemy because it's been 20 month and you haven't accepted the legal election of him for POTUS. If anything, the hatred for him is likely to stir up a civil war and the news paper are pushing the hate.
When people won't accept any election that they don't win it becomes a dictatorship and a civil war. When states refuse to follow immigration laws and make up their own sanctuary laws that is a civil war and people like Holly Tibbetts get killed. Americans are getting killed in this civil war and folks better think hard on how this will end up.
While the yellow journalists really sell the papers as they push this war, there will come a time the families of those murdered will want accountability.
James Farmer
Albany (Aug. 24)