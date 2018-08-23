It is my understanding, many readers cherish this newspaper. Especially as it has become more neutral. The cartoons are wonderful and usually provide much-needed laughter.
I understand some may be disappointed with the paper's recent support of open and free speech, the concept of which is presently under attack. It has been expressed, the paper's support column was not at all offensive and well understood for its requirement, especially involving readers which exist within an urban environment, of which have access to the Internet and more than one television channel.
Thanks so very much. The daily effort is very much appreciated.
Scott Williams
Albany (Aug. 22)