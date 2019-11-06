{{featured_button_text}}

Ironic seems to be the right word.

In his Nov. 5 letter, James Farmer complained about the imbalance of some newspapers. One can only assume that he was talking about the Albany Democrat-Herald.

He suggested that people shouldn’t pay for such one-sided opinion and that he doesn’t pay for or, presumably, read this paper.

But here’s the irony. James Farmer is one of the most one-sided and frequently published letter writers to this publication. Clearly, the paper is “fair and balanced” enough to print letters from all points of view.

Therefore, I think it’s crystal-clear that Mr. Farmer is wrong. Go figure!

Bob Wynhausen

Lebanon (Nov. 5)

