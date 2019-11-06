Ironic seems to be the right word.
In his Nov. 5 letter, James Farmer complained about the imbalance of some newspapers. One can only assume that he was talking about the Albany Democrat-Herald.
He suggested that people shouldn’t pay for such one-sided opinion and that he doesn’t pay for or, presumably, read this paper.
But here’s the irony. James Farmer is one of the most one-sided and frequently published letter writers to this publication. Clearly, the paper is “fair and balanced” enough to print letters from all points of view.
You have free articles remaining.
Therefore, I think it’s crystal-clear that Mr. Farmer is wrong. Go figure!
Bob Wynhausen
Lebanon (Nov. 5)