At 66 years old it gives me history behind my opinions. Having lived in this area all 66 years I can pass on my opinion from what I have seen. The reason the ADH has lost its readership is like all papers: they lost touch with us. You guys think you are the paper, but in reality the community is. When you chose to moderate what words that could be read and printed, stories days old and proven wrong, you stepped away from being part of the community and into being you.
In the 90s, Hasso was great and folks had spirited debate about their communities because it was about all of us. Now if we want to be heard we go to the local boards and discuss the issues in our lives. We didn't leave you, you left us, and pretty soon your paper will be nothing and while you try to make it on the Web you will moderate yourself to irrelevance in the world.
People want to be part of life, a billion on Facebook clearly shows that. You choosing who will or won't be heard and what news media to be followed hurt you bad. It is fun to come back to the opinion pages after years being away. Figured I better do it before the doors close, laughing out loud.
James Farmer
Albany (May 21)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.