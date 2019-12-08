Mailbag: Paper and readers both must evolve

I want to thank Graham Kislingbury for his insightful and ultimately hopeful editorial in the Oct. 25 edition of the G-T. The loss of Mike McInally has brought forth significant emotions and the fear of the changes yet to come for our local paper. It is nice to read examples of successful models of newspapers transitioning to a contemporary model. We, as readers, members and community voices, have a choice. Continue being fearful and mourn the loss created by cost-cutting decisions made at Lee Enterprises, or reclaim our community identity.

Corvallis is changing. The speed at which this change is happening can be unsettling for residents. Like many of us, I value the daily paper as a source of trusted information on how these changes are being determined and how I can have a voice in the process. True, there is the online version. Yet the sheer joy I get each morning reading the paper, while swatting our cat away, is as much about information as sustaining a legacy born of how I first learned to read. It was the paper. Started off with the comic section but soon went to the sports section and then much more. That was over fifty years ago. Seems to me a new model, as suggested by KIislingbury, is in order.