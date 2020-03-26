Mailbag: Panic is a bigger threat than virus

I'm confused. This morning (March 18) I heard Vice President Pence come from a meeting of the coronavirus task force to announce that if you are asymptomatic you do not need to be tested. If you are showing symptoms, you do not need to be tested since you obviously have it. If you are tested and are negative this doesn't mean you are disease-free, just not yet showing the virus. A test for immunity after recovery is not yet available, so why are we frantically testing for no good result while proceeding to dismantle our entire economic system?

Schools are closed but day care centers are open. Young people are affected much less than the old, so why disrupt the economy by forcing their parents to quit jobs to baby-sit? The CDC is operating like a lab experiment, attempting to prevent spread without any consideration of the economic consequences. They are trying to prevent hospitals from becoming overcrowded, thereby increasing the death rate, which is approximately 2%. Of course, if it is you, it is 100%.

