Mailbag: Palestinians left out of Trump peace plan

Trump’s “peace plan” is injustice on a grand scale.

Trump is Netanyahu's puppet, giving Israel Jerusalem and the Jordan Valley, moving the embassy, allowing Israel to annex its illegal West Bank settlements.

Palestinian voices were not heard. They were treated as less than human — creatures who need not be consulted. Some Israelis call them "cockroaches," they have no rights.

Israel has killed so many Palestinians, in addition to stealing their land — with no legal remedy — that Israeli peace group B’tselem stopped cooperating with Israel; some B’tselem data follows.

Rufaydah Laban, 13, of Dheisheh Refugee Camp was shot on her way home from her friend Naser al-Qassas’s funeral, shot a day earlier. Her mother says, "When the judge is your enemy, who can you complain to?"

Three girls, Nur a-Shams and sisters, Hanan, 11, and Iman, 8, were wounded in their home by an Israeli tank shell. Months later, as Iman was scheduled for surgery in Jordan, Israeli soldiers killed her father at a checkpoint on his way to work.