Mailbag: Paid family leave provides stability

I am an Oregon State University student enrolled currently in a class that analyzes family policy. Recently we have been talking about policies that could benefit the overall good of families and future families.

It is important to be aware of family policies in our local area and the United States because they affect many people, and families are vital in society. I believe that paid family leave in the United States would be helpful for all families like those in Oregon. Currently, the United States is one of only a few countries that does not offer paid family leave.

Paid family leave gives families the opportunity to bond with their children during an important time in their development, and this creates a tighter family bond. This connection between family members can provide stability to children when growing up, which is an important factor during a child’s developmental period.

Overall, I think adding paid family leave in the United States would greatly assist all families in creating stronger connections, creating stability in the household and providing financial stability.

Katherine Hatfield

Newcastle, Washington

