Mailbag: PAC mailer is highly misleading

I recently received a mailer from the Oregon Realtors PAC regarding a couple of bills before the Oregon legislature.

The mailer is highly misleading. I urge my fellow citizens to look into the facts for themselves by Googling HB 2578 OCPP and following the link to the website of the Oregon Center for Public Policy (“Because facts matter”).

Democracy is under major assault by those who would bend the truth beyond recognition to favor the wealthy and powerful over ordinary Americans, and this assault will end only when citizens apply critical thinking and refuse to be swayed by propaganda.

Lorraine Anderson

Corvallis

 

