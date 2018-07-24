I am disappointed, but not surprised, by the editor’s choice of words to headline my letter to the editor (Mailbag, July 12). In fact, I think I am owed an apology. Nowhere in my letter, which pointed out an obvious flaw in the thinking of a local political personality, did I say that I was “confused”. Socrates also asked many questions, but only his executioners dared to suggest that his choice of words indicated mental inferiority.
Nothing I said in my original letter implies that my thought process is muddled or less informed than those who support the opposing viewpoint. Nothing solidifies my convictions more than to be identified as “confused” simply because I do not agree with the wordsmiths in control of the press. In fact, as is often the case, that choice of words reflects more on the minds of those who chose it than it does on the one whom it was meant to describe.
To the editor who chose to libel me by alleging that my mental clarity is, in any way, compromised because of my opinion, I would simply like to add one more point to my original statement: first remove the mote from your own eye before deciding who is confused.
John Gilbert
Tangent (July 12)
