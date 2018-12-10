As I watched a portion of the state funeral for George H. W. Bush today, I could not help but lament the fact that his passing marks the ending of the leadership of The Greatest Generation. We will never again have a President who served in the greatest struggle against evil that history has ever recorded. So, it was truly fitting that he was honored with the greatest dignity and grace that this nation can offer. The men and women who sacrificed so much both at home and abroad during that cataclysmic period are treasures quickly fading from our trove.
We owe these patriots a great debt, and the best way to thank them is to emulate their integrity, humility, and generosity. Every generation can learn from the Greatest one, and we would be well served to remember, honor, and emulate them.
Kenneth R. England
Albany (Dec. 5)