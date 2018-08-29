This letter is in regards to the recent drug overdoses in Linn County. I don't know why it is reported as heroin and meth overdoses, when in fact the overdoses are all heroin overdoses.
I have lived in this county my whole life and many of the overdose people have been friends or people I am familiar with. I've lost several friends in the past few years and seen lives lost to heroin overdoses and have yet to of seen any life's lost to a meth overdose.
Authorities need to put their resources into taking heroin off the streets and stop blaming these deaths on meth.
Shawna Elliott
Sweet Home (Aug. 25)