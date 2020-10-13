Mailbag: Our voters aren't as smart as chimps

The formal debate was invented to avoid discussions being dominated by one who shouted the loudest and longest.

The rules allow participants time to make rational, uninterrupted arguments and rebuttals to what the other debaters say, so the audience can decide who made the most reasonable points.

The recent presidential “debate” became a primitive shouting match dominated by Donald Trump. He had agreed to follow the rules, but that was just another lie. The result was a farce, because Donnie knows he isn’t smart enough to win a fair debate.

This reminds me of a film I saw years ago, made in Jane Goodall’s camp in Africa. She was studying a group of chimpanzees and their leader had died. The question was who the group would choose as their new leader.

The leading candidates were two brothers. The older brother was quiet but made friends with the other chimps and shared food with them. The younger brother was a greedy bully who never shared. He put on an ostentatious show, shouting, dragging limbs, throwing things and climbing trees. “Look at me! I’m the greatest!” The chimps chose the older brother for their leader.