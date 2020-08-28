Mailbag: Our postal system isn't functioning

I feel the need to inform other readers this recent news about the impacts of Donald Trump’s installation of one of his business cronies as postmaster general is for real!
After never being late for a mortgage payment in the 24 years we’ve owned our own homes, we’re now receiving messages that even though I sent the check 15 days ago, it still has not reached the payment center. This is the second month in a row my check hasn’t been on time.
So we receive the penalty fee and the decrease in our credit score, and our president receives some “proof” of his lie that the postal service can’t be trusted.
I know that in this current divided political climate, most have already decided which sources of news they trust and for whom they plan to vote.
However, I want to inform others who, like myself, believed that avoiding putting all their financial information online for automatic payment was the prudent move that that may be the way to go for now, since our country has now officially joined other corrupt dictatorships in having a postal system that isn’t currently functioning.
For your information, the closest I’ve ever felt to the patriotic American mentality was after three months traveling the world and experiencing corrupt countries where mail was delivered only after bribes were paid. When I heard a small-town band heralding our return with patriotic tunes, I almost cried. Who knows, I might have considered turning Republican, but never now.
Mary Young
Corvallis
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!