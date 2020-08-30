Mailbag: Our postal service is essential

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For decades, the U.S. Postal Service has delivered my monthly medications in a timely manner.

But a prescription that was filled on July 16 still has not arrived (as of Aug. 17). Normally it takes days, not weeks, to get my meds. On July 21, I got an email from the USPS that the shipment would be delayed. I am still waiting. It is not the fault of the USPS.

Here’s the reason: Trump got rid of the postmaster general, put his own fixer in there and is now destroying our postal service a couple of months before we need to be able to vote by mail. Gee, I wonder why he’d do that. Voting by mail is safe and fair to everyone! What is his problem? Please join me in contacting our representatives in government or whatever else you can think to do.

The USPS must be restored to its former operating procedures right away. No changes should be allowed to the postal service until Congress has adequately reviewed and approved said “cost-saving measures.” Better yet, get rid of DeJoy, who has no postal service experience and is intent only on slowing down the postal service. And why do casinos and cruise lines get coronavirus bailouts when a vital service like our beloved postal service doesn’t?