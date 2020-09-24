Mailbag: Our only price: humanity

Here is a “geriactricide” solution: Don’t do it! (Chris Foulke, “One solution for the pandemic,” Sept. 11)
Rather, walk Benton County’s own Fort Hoskins Historical Park or Google Fort Hoskins Digital Walking Tour. Either way, you’ll learn the indigenous valley tribes known as the Kalapuya dropped from more than 175,000 in 1770 to less than 5,000 by 1870, due to introduced European diseases.
The Kalapuya lost 97% of their people, mostly to smallpox. (Greatly condensed!)
Meanwhile, in Europe in 1796, Edward Jenner developed an effective vaccine for smallpox, followed by mass vaccination campaigns to achieve 80% coverage in each country, for starters.
Here’s my guess: The Kalapuya would have welcomed being inflicted with a narrow-minded, illogical, immune-ignorant, wasteful, unrealistic, fear-driven, conventional-medical, backwards program called social distancing, followed by eventual vaccination. (Such narrow-mindedness helped eradicate smallpox in 1980!) One wonders why in over 80 years the Kalapuya were not offered medicinal immunity. (Another Tale of Tears!) Obtaining natural herd immunity proved to be analogous to genocide, despite fresh air, exercise and nutritious diets.
So today we’re confronted by the novel coronavirus. Seniors (65-plus) are the most vulnerable, with an infected fatality rate of 5.6% (American Council Science-Health). With more than 46,000,000 Americans over 65, that would cost more than 2,500,000 lives to obtain natural herd immunity … geriatricide! Our only price: Nana, Pappy and our humanity!
No population subset is expendable. We septuagenarians know Reichs are wrong!
Ventilators and vaccinations will be symbols of medical failure the same day prayer and compassion are spiritual failures.
Wayne Spletstoser
Shedd
