Mailbag: Our men and women in blue rock

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In light of so much adverse publicity about police in the past few weeks, I wish to acknowledge the positive actions of Corvallis police officer Bryce Phelan.

A few weeks ago, I had an unfortunate interaction with two dogs entering my backyard, coming on to my deck and scaring my indoor kitty through the windows. After I called the police to report the incident, three officers responded.

Two spoke with the dog owner and Officer Phelan spoke with me. I was quite upset, and his calm and rational demeanor was exactly what I needed. He educated me about options, the dog owner was educated and the situation was resolved with a very positive outcome.

Thank you, Officer Phelan, for your professionalism and obvious dedication to this very difficult job! God bless all our men and women in blue. You rock!

Debbie Miller

Corvallis

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0