Mailbag: Our first priority should be education

The Gazette-Times (“Preparing to return,” Oct. 5) concluded its article on K-12 education with a principal justifying keeping schools closed due to COVID-19: “We’re not doing anybody any favors if they’re losing family members.”
This ignores reality. Benton County has had one death from COVID-19 since April 15. During these six months, statistics estimate 300 people died of other causes, 10 women due to breast cancer, and eight people committed suicide.
A low COVID-19 death rate is good. What’s working should be continued. That can be surmised from Benton County’s COVID-19 model as presented to the Corvallis City Council and the Benton County Board of Commissioners. It compared a baseline scenario to a public health champions scenario. The first had “policy interventions that create hardships on our communities,” projecting 35 deaths.
The second, without interventions, projected 22 deaths. The conclusion — “individual actions like face coverings,” physical distancing and investigations that isolate infections — are worth pursuing much more than policy interventions that restrict our autonomy.
The minor value of these restrictions should be compared to the likely increase in incidental deaths due to social isolation (more suicides), stress and postponed medical care (increased long-term mortality).
Finally, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, states “children are not the primary drivers of COVID-19 spread” and “extended school closure is harmful to children.” Children are our most precious resource. We worry about the world we’re leaving them. Our first priority should be their education, so they survive and hopefully thrive in that world.
John Sarna
Philomath
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!