Mailbag: Our first priority should be education

The Gazette-Times (“Preparing to return,” Oct. 5) concluded its article on K-12 education with a principal justifying keeping schools closed due to COVID-19: “We’re not doing anybody any favors if they’re losing family members.”

This ignores reality. Benton County has had one death from COVID-19 since April 15. During these six months, statistics estimate 300 people died of other causes, 10 women due to breast cancer, and eight people committed suicide.

A low COVID-19 death rate is good. What’s working should be continued. That can be surmised from Benton County’s COVID-19 model as presented to the Corvallis City Council and the Benton County Board of Commissioners. It compared a baseline scenario to a public health champions scenario. The first had “policy interventions that create hardships on our communities,” projecting 35 deaths.

The second, without interventions, projected 22 deaths. The conclusion — “individual actions like face coverings,” physical distancing and investigations that isolate infections — are worth pursuing much more than policy interventions that restrict our autonomy.