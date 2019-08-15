So many times Ed Hemmingson has written in the editorial pages of the Democrat-Herald about how horrible the economic “system” is in our United States of America. He did it again in his Aug. 9 letter. He makes some good points about the fallacy of Keynesian economics and government bailouts, but his labeling our economy as “predatory” and not compatible with “social justice” is irrational.
We (the United States of America) shouldn’t be borrowing our future from someone else or our grandchildren, and we shouldn’t be saving those companies “too big to fail." Government shouldn’t be in the business of picking winners and losers, whether a business is just starting or one that is established. Capitalism works when businesses that are run poorly are allowed to die. The great thing about America is that opportunity exists when private parties believe they have a better product or service, a lower price, or some other method of gaining and maintaining customers. When businesses fail others spring up!
That isn’t predatory, it’s what creates the opportunity that encourages so many hard working people to come to America. It’s why they leave countries that have socialist economies and government-run businesses, places where no matter how hard they work or how smart they are they will never have the opportunity to experience self-determination, self-reliance, and gain self-esteem. Why do you think the protesters in Hong Kong are waving U.S. flags? To protest the tyranny that comes with truly predatory, no-justice, governments like China!
Rex O. Watkins
Albany (Aug. 13)